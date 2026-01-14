As Mike Tomlin moves on from Steelers, Pittsburgh charities remember his impact and work

Mike Tomlin leaves an impressive record with the Steelers.

He never had a losing season during his 19 seasons here, but some organizations in our community are remembering what he's done when he's not at Acrisure Stadium or the Steelers training facility on the South Side.

In nearly two decades, he's made a mark on the field – and in the community. Brian Gulish of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank knows that firsthand.

"Coach was always an advocate and a voice for the mission here at the food bank," Gulish, the organization's vice president of marketing and communications, said.

For Tomlin, that included quietly doing turkey distributions in the region for years. He would do these in conjunction with the food bank.

"[He was] working with Pittsburgh Public Schools to make sure those families got the food they needed around the holidays," Gulish said.

Gulish said Tomlin would request that the food bank do things in private and not try to publicize the events. He said Tomlin's attitude reflected his leadership, and the players followed his lead.

"Not only him, but Cam Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey over the years, Jonnu Smith, they've all followed his lead," Gulish said.

Tomlin helped the Urban Impact Foundation on the north side, too. Its president says he's been doing it since he got here.

"Where he was going to do his work on the North Side, he was going to impact that particular community," Pastor Ed Glover, founder and president of Urban Impact, said.

Pastor Ed Glover says Urban Impact runs 60 different programs for the north side youth and families.

"We serve over 30,000 meals to those kids, and [Tomlin's] been a great champion of that ever since he's been here."

Gulish says Tomlin was genuine and just a regular guy.

"He would take off that hat – 'I'm the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers…' He was Mike Tomlin – community member, neighbor," Gulish said.

Both men, and their orgs, are thankful for what he's given. Glover does not believe he's done with all of that yet.

"I think he's going to continue to have an influence and an impact on our city," Glover said.