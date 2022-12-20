Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett is healthy, will start at quarterback vs. Raiders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for one of the final AFC playoff spots following Sunday's 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin praised his team's efforts in "an attrition game" and their ability to win the line of scrimmage, highlighting manageable third-down scenarios and keeping the offense on the field.

Pittsburgh's run defense will be tested in front of a power running back in Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs, who has accrued 1,495 yards and 11 touchdowns. "He's got great pick and vision and patience," Tomlin said of Jacobs' skill. He wins DB confrontations, he wins linebacker confrontations, he's got short-area burst, it's been fun watching him," Tomlin added.

Both Derek Carr and Davante Adams will continue to threaten opposing defenses. In addition, Foster Moreau and Darren Waller are quality vertical threats at tight end, Tomlin said. The Steelers defensive backs will have to work even harder and simply "play better" to try and disrupt Adams, Carr, and the Raiders as a whole. "They have all the components of [a] quality offense."

Derek Carr is a "rhythm decision-maker," Tomlin said. "He makes decisions on time, he can anticipate, he's got arm talent."

"[Maxx] Crosby, Chandler Jones, that formidable tandem, you can't say enough about those guys," Tomlin said, heaping praise on the Raiders' defensive front.

Turning his attention to injuries, Tomlin said Terrell Edmunds has a hamstring injury, wideout Diontae Johnson has a turf toe ailment, and Derek Watt has an ankle injury, but all players are expected to suit up for Saturday night's clash, barring an unforeseen development.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett has to "check a box, procedurally," but Tomlin intends on starting Pickett at quarterback this week. "If we were to practice today, he'd be a full participant."

Linebacker Devin Bush is evolving as a young professional, Tomlin said. "He's been solid, he's done all the things we've asked him to do and we can't say enough about the things that you don't see, like the communication things."

When talking about the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, Tomlin said, "It's just one of those beautiful things in the history of our game and it's humbling to be in close proximity to it, to work for this organization, to understand its impact on this organization."

"The career that it spawned in Franco, a gold jacket career, what it did for them that season, in terms of changing the trajectory of that season, what it's done for this franchise, there are many things that make it the play that it is."

"He's just a special man," Tomlin said of Franco Harris. Harris is a "guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him; I just admire his passion for Pittsburgh and young people," Tomlin added.

The Steelers (6-8) will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) to Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. and that game can be seen on KDKA-TV.