Mike Tomlin: I'm optimistic on T.J. Watt's status for Week 10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, feeling fresh coming out of their bye week, are holding their heads a little higher Tuesday, with the coach being optimistic regarding T.J. Watt's status ahead of the Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Best news of the presser so far = Mike Tomlin uses the word “optimistic” on the availability of BOTH T.J. Watt and Damonte Kazee for #Saints game — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 8, 2022

Watt has missed every game since departing in the first week of the season with an upper-body injury. Safety Damontae Kazee also has a chance to suit up for Pittsburgh this week, adding some reinforcements to the Steelers secondary. Both Watt and Kazee are still on the injured reserve list but have returned to practice.

Addressing injuries to his other squad members, Tomlin said practice participation will be monitored throughout the week to gauge game status. Myles Jack (knee), Christian Kuntz (rib), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), William Jackson (back), Larry Ogunjobi (knee), Levi Wallace (shoulder), and Chris Boswell (groin) will be watched as the week progresses.

Right before Tomlin held his presser, the NFL announced that it has flexed Pittsburgh's Week 11 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Originally scheduled as an 8:20 p.m. Sunday night matchup, the two AFC North rivals will clash at 4:25 p.m. EST. That game will be broadcast on CBS, KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market, per the Steelers.

The Steelers will greet the Saints at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.