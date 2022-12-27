Mike Tomlin: I didn't see big eyes, I saw sure eyes in win over Raiders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following a dramatic 13-10 Christmas Eve victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers now shift their attention to the Baltimore Ravens once again.

Given the weight of the game due to Franco Harris' death, Tomlin praised the environment and his squad for playing a full, 60-minute contest. "I think we all had a certain level of anticipation of the type of environment it was going to be, and I think that aided us in terms of preparing ourselves and the players for it, so we could appreciate it and not fight against it," Tomlin said.

Tomlin highlighted his defense and their ability to "start fast" and limit the Raiders and their playmakers.

On the offensive side of the ball, Tomlin noted his team left points on the board and turned the ball over too much for his liking. "But largely, I saw some positive things. This is a growth opportunity to show people where we are," Tomlin said while talking about the positives of his offensive unit.

On the injury front, safety Marcus Allen underwent biceps surgery on Monday. That was the major injury of note, per Tomlin. Other players will be monitored throughout the week, Tomlin said.

Then turning his attention to Baltimore, whom the Steelers saw just three weeks ago, Tomlin said the Ravens will lean on their run game led by J.K. Dobbins, mobility at quarterback, as well as the vertical threat at tight end in Mark Andrews.

Stopping the Ravens from gashing the Steelers with the run game will be a paramount component of the game plan this time around.

"You like to think you learn lessons, but the application of those lessons is the display of learning."

Whether Tyler Huntley or Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback for the Ravens, Mike Tomlin knows quarterback mobility will be a deciding factor in who wins Sunday night's game.

"Traditional offenses, non-running quarterbacks, they play with ten essentially, in the running game. When you have quarterback mobility and the willingness to use it, you play with eleven. Whether the quarterback has the ball or not, you have to account for him."

"On defense, I just think it starts with their linebacker tandem. There's a presence there, there's leadership, there's communication," Tomlin said of Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith.

"When I got the call the other night the game was flexed, man, I didn't hate that, I loved that," Tomlin said. "If your games are not getting flexed this time of year, you're not doing it right."

"Plans are great, but the execution of plans is what makes plans special, and they've done a nice job of doing some of the things we've highlighted," Tomlin said while talking about the collective growth of his young team.

The Steelers are still mathematically alive in the AFC playoff race, but Tomlin is not looking too far down that road, knowing his team has to accomplish their work first and foremost.

"We are going to focus on the things that are within our control, and that's our preparation and what we do inside the stadium on Sunday night. We acknowledge all those scenarios exist, but all those scenarios and things have existed since September 11, since we started the season," Tomlin said. "We're going to stay focused on preparing and, ultimately, playing this game."

Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, led his offense down the field in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and eventually threw the game-winning touchdown to George Pickens. Tomlin praised his team for not letting the moment get too big for his group.

"When you're in those weighty moments and you're looking around at people, you like to feel their presence. I didn't see big eyes, I saw sure eyes. I saw guys that understood what was at stake, and guys that looked prepared to go do it. I liked the feel of the group leading up to it," Tomlin said.

"I imagine he was born with it," Tomlin said of Pickett's moxie to create fourth-quarter drives to win football games. "It's not the first time I've seen him do it. We've seen him do it next door. I think that's why we had such a great deal of comfort in his intangible quality," Tomlin added.

The Steelers and Ravens will play their second divisional game on Sunday night. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m.