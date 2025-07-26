Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly's office in Hermitage vandalized

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly's office in Hermitage, Mercer County was vandalized overnight with red writing displayed on the windows and door to the building.

A spokesperson for the Republican lawmaker says the vandalism took place overnight and the damage was discovered on Saturday morning at the office located along East State Street.

Photos provided by Rep. Kelly's office showed several words written onto the windows and doors of the office, including "Mental illness is not a crime," and "GOP = racism, rape, child rape, cover up" listed as bullet points.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly's office in Hermitage was recently vandalized. A spokesperson for the office says local law enforcement and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating. The office of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (PA-16)

Rep. Kelly's office says that local law enforcement and the U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the vandalism.

"Our staff members are safe and were not in the office at the time of the crime. Let's be clear: political violence and vandalism are never acceptable," said Rep. Kelly in a statement.

Rep. Kelly's office says the Hermitage office opened last month after moving from Sharon to help better serve people in Pennsylvania's 16th district.