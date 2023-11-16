Mickey the macaroni penguin celebrates her 39th birthday at the Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A macaroni penguin at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium celebrated her 39th birthday on Thursday.

The zoo says Mickey is one of the oldest penguins in the country. She'll officially turn 39 on Friday, though the zoo celebrated a little early with a celebration outside the aquarium on Thursday afternoon.

Mickey hatched in 1984 and moved to Pittsburgh in 2003. According to the zoo, the average lifespan for a macaroni penguin is 15 to 20 years, but in zoos, they can live into their 30s.

The zoo says macaroni penguins are one of the largest species of crested penguins.

The golden tuft of feathers on the top of their heads inspired their name when 18th century English explorers first discovered them in Antarctica. The zoo says they were reminded of the "macaroni fashion" that was popular at the time, including flamboyant clothing, hairstyles and plumed hats.

You can always watch the zoo's penguins on their webcams. They have macaroni penguins as well as gentoo penguins.

Thursday was a big day for the zoo: they also introduced their new 2-year-old red panda, Marcy. Visitors can now see her at the Forest Passage habitat in the zoo.

Marcy comes to Pittsburgh from the Red River Zoo in Fargo, North Dakota. She joins Xia, the other red panda who lives in the Forest Passage at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Xia has been on her own since her mate, Kovu, died over the summer. He was 9-years-old. At the time, zoo officials said red pandas have a median life expectancy of 10 years in zoos. He arrived in Pittsburgh in 2015 from Columbus. Xia is also from Red River Zoo.