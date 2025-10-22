Michael Keaton's name spelled wrong on Pittsburgh Walk of Fame plaque

Michael Keaton was in the Steel City earlier this week to be inducted into Pittsburgh's Hall of Fame. But amidst all the fanfare, it seemed to go unnoticed that his name was misspelled on his plaque.

Keaton's name is spelled correctly on his star, but in the description below, the "a" and "e" in "Michael" are switched.

Nancy Polinsky Johnson, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, says they're working on a new plaque now and expect to have it done in about a month.

Michael Keaton's name was misspelled on his Pittsburgh Walk of Fame plaque. (Photo: KDKA)

Keaton and nine other people were inducted into Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame on Monday. Stretching across the sidewalk in front of the Strip District Terminal on Smallman Street, the Walk of Fame honors people who have left their mark not just on Pittsburgh but the world. It also includes George Benson, Nellie Bly, Andrew Carnegie, Rachel Carson, Roberto Clemente, Fred Rogers, Jonas Salk, Andy Warhol and August Wilson.

At the induction ceremony, Keaton talked about his love for the city.

"There's nothing like being recognized by your hometown, because it's actually the place that makes you who you are," Keaton said.

During his speech, the actor said getting his star on the walk "means the world" to him.

"This star, I hope when you, mostly kids, when you walk through here and they look down at this star of mine and the star of all these people, I hope they look up and they just wonder what's possible," Keaton said.