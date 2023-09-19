Michael Keaton returns to Pittsburgh, attends Pirates, Steelers games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton, affectionately known for his roles as Batman and Beetlejuice, among others, returned to his hometown over the weekend and was spotted watching Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers games.

First, Keaton took in the sights and sounds of PNC Park on Sunday, a game that saw the Pirates avoid getting swept by the New York Yankees, defeating the Bronx Bombers 3-2.

Batman is back in Gotham. pic.twitter.com/ltQdBxNKK4 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 17, 2023

On Monday, Keaton was seen on the sidelines of Acrisure Stadium before Monday night's Steelers game. The Steelers would defeat the Cleveland Browns 26-22 thanks to the heroic efforts of T.J. Watt and the Steelers' defensive unit.

Asking Michael Keaton how many yards Najee will get tonight vs Browns. “220, 221…whatever it takes.” #HereWeGo @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PecZCR6QAm — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) September 18, 2023

Keaton will once again return as Beetlejuice in "Beetlejuice 2," a Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 original.