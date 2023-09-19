Watch CBS News
Defense carries Steelers to win over Browns on 'Monday Night Football'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers' defense carried the team to a 26-22 win Monday at Acrisure Stadium over the Browns. 

T.J. Watt returned a Deshaun Watson fumble for a touchdown with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Pittsburgh ahead 26-22. Alex Highsmith forced the fumble and Watt picked it up and ran 17 yards for the score.

The Browns were driving toward the end zone with under 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the defense stood strong.

The Steelers (1-1) led 16-14 at halftime and play Sept. 24 at Las Vegas. 

