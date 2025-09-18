MGK bringing "The Lost Americana Tour" to Pittsburgh in 2026, joined by Wiz Khalifa

Multi-platinum selling artist MGK is hitting the road in 2025 and 2026 on The Lost Americana Tour, which will span 15 cities in North America, then 15 cities in Europe, five stops in Australia and New Zealand, and will conclude with 29 stops in North America, including Pittsburgh.

The tour will come to the Pavilion at Star Lake on June 10, 2026, and he will be joined by Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa.

Along with Pittsburgh, MGK will also make multiple stops in our region, including the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on December 16, 2025, and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton on June 12, 2026.

The tour announcement said that MGK is showcasing his "evolution as one of music's most dynamic live performers, blending rap, rock, and alt-pop with the high-energy spectacle that has made his shows a must-see worldwide."

Citi cardholders will be eligible for a pre-sale, which begins on Monday, September 22, at noon and will go through 10 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public at noon on September 25 on Ticketmaster.