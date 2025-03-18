Mercer County livestock auction owner charged after more than 2 dozen animals found dead

The owner of a livestock auction in Mercer County is facing charges after investigators said they found more than two dozen dead animals.

According to court paperwork, a humane officer was called to Miller-Mercer Livestock Auction on March 12 after a vet with the Department of Agriculture found dead animals on the property.

The humane officer reported finding an "improper compost pile" with about 25 dead animals in it. Investigators also said they saw three dead cows and a dead piglet.

There were also animals inside a barn, and the humane officer was concerned about a stall that held a large horse, donkey, nine sheep, two goats and a pig. The humane officer said there were no signs of water or food.

When investigators got in touch with Paula Miller, they said she couldn't provide a timeframe for the animals' deaths. "She stated it is a livestock auction and some animals do die while there before sold," court paperwork says.

The livestock auction's vet told authorities that when she was called on March 12, she refused to come and "resigned due to the practices of the facility" the next day.

The humane officer came back on March 14 with the Department of Agriculture to confirm the "compost issues" had been addressed. Five cows were also removed properly, but the piglet was left behind, authorities said.

Miller is facing several charges, including six counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death and 16 counts of neglect.