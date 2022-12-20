Watch CBS News
Menorah lit inside Capitol in Harrisburg

By Seth Kaplan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — On the second night of Hanukkah, the official state menorah was lit inside the Capitol.

Monday's lighting in Harrisburg was the first in-person, in-door capitol menorah lighting since 2019. It was done outside in the cold last year, but the usual festivities returned Monday.

It was all done following a year that began with swastikas being painted on Holocaust Remembrance Day on a synagogue in Chicago and ended with anti-Semitic flyers in St. Louis, threats against synagogues in New Jersey, and accusations of anti-Semitic speech by basketball star Kyrie Irving and rap star Ye.

"We need to unify as a country," state Rep.-elect Justin Fleming said. "That's the miracle of Hanukkah, the festival of lights, being a light in our community." 

