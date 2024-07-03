3 men charged with trafficking cocaine after bust in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three men were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine after a traffic stop in North Versailles on Tuesday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

Three out-of-state men, two from Florida and one from New York, were taken to the Allegheny County Jail after the sheriff's office said a search of their vehicle turned up 15 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

The sheriff's office said detectives developed information on Tuesday that a "significant" amount of cocaine was possibly being transported inside a white SUV. Detectives then tracked down the vehicle and pulled it over for a traffic violation in North Versailles.

(Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's office said detectives noticed the men inside were nervous. They gave consent for an inspection of the outside of their vehicle, and a North Versailles K-9 indicated there were drugs inside.

The men inside denied consent to search the inside of the vehicle, but they were detained after detectives said they learned none of them had valid driver's licenses.

After getting a search warrant, the sheriff's office said authorities found 15 separate kilogram-size packages of suspected cocaine and a bag of suspected drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Forty-eight-year-old Alcedo Espinal of Florida, 34-year-old Yasser Collado Feliz of Florida and 48-year-old Guillermo Hernandez of New York were taken to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment on possession, possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy charges.