2 men charged in triple shooting at Vandergrift bar

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) — Two of the three men hurt in a shooting at Anthony's Bar in Vandergrift last year are facing charges.

According to court paperwork, John Booker and Brydon Williams-Chambers were charged with aggravated assault and firearms violations after a triple shooting at the bar on Longfellow Street shortly after midnight on Dec. 15.

Police said surveillance footage from inside the bar showed Booker confronting Williams-Chambers and another man, punching the third victim in the face. Investigators said Williams-Chambers then pointed a gun at Booker, and during a struggle, the firearm went off, with a bullet hitting both Booker and Williams-Chambers, who dropped the gun.

Investigators said the video then shows Booker picking the gun up as bystanders tried to intervene. Police said Booker shot Williams-Chamber twice before shooting the third man and running from the bar.

When police arrived at the bar, they said they found patrons providing aid to Williams-Chambers and the other man, who both had multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Booker later arrived at the hospital "via personal vehicle," police said.

Westmoreland County detectives said based on the security video footage, physical evidence at the scene and statements, they have enough to charge Booker and Williams-Chambers in connection with the shooting.