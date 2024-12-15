Watch CBS News
Three people hospitalized in late-night shooting in Westmoreland County

By Chilekasi Adele

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Three people hurt in late-night shooting in Vandergrift
Three people hurt in late-night shooting in Vandergrift 00:58

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people have been injured in a shooting in Westmoreland County overnight. 

According to dispatch, the shooting happened on Longfellow Street between Hawthorne and Wallace Streets in Vandergrift and it happened around midnight. 

We're told that two of the victims were taken to the hospital via ambulance and a third person drove themselves to the hospital. 

The condition of those who were shot is unknown as of this morning. 

We'll keep following this story and update it as more information becomes available. 

