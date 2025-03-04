Melanie Rayl named Pittsburgh's 2025 Miss Smiling Irish Eyes queen

Melanie Rayl has been named Pittsburgh's Miss Smiling Irish Eyes queen for 2025.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh is just 11 days away and Rayl and her court will be among the annual guests of honor.

Rayl, a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, is a second generation Miss Smiling Irish Eyes queen, following in the footsteps of her mother who received the honor in 1991.

Rayl attends Trinity College in Connecticut, studied abroad in Ireland last fall, and says she hopes to return there to attend graduate school.

Joining Rayl for the city's parade later this month will be court Maidens Reece Flowers and Elizabeth Sweeney.

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 15 at 10 a.m.