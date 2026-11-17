A proposal to bring a second Meijer grocery store and gas station to the Pittsburgh region will be the topic of discussion tonight at a Murrysville council meeting.

Meijer, a Michigan-based retail giant that operates over 500 stores throughout the Midwest, has proposed a 159,000 square foot supercenter on property near the intersection of Route 22 and Manor Road.

The company's plans also include a gas station with 12 pumps and a smaller convenience store.

The proposed Meijer site would span more than 30 acres and would include the widening and realignment of parts of Manor Road and Wilson Road.

A proposal from Meijer would bring a supercenter and a gas station to Murrysville. Municipality of Murrysville

When Murrysville's planning commission met last month, a positive recommendation on conditional use was given to the project, which now enters the land development process, with more reviews by council and the planning commission, along with public hearings before any final votes.

Tonight's council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Murrysville Municipal Building along Sardis Road.

Should Meijer's proposal to build in Murrysville advance and come to fruition, it would mark the retailer's second location as the western Pennsylvania grocery market continues to evolve., Meijer currently has development works in progress for the company's first Pittsburgh-area store in Cranberry Township.

Meanwhile, as Meijer is entering the Pittsburgh grocery market, Wegmans has broken ground on the company's first area location in Cranberry Township, with plans announced for a second location in Mt. Lebanon.

Earlier this year, Kroger announced a $1.65 billion acquisition of Giant Eagle, which had been family-owned and locally-operated for 95 years. Giant Eagle is expected to keep its name as part of Kroger and will continue to run its supermarkets, pharmacies and Market District brands as a division of Kroger.