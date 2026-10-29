Wegmans announces second location in the Pittsburgh area, construction expected to begin in 2028

The Pittsburgh area is set to get yet another Wegmans location in the next couple of years.

On Thursday morning, the supermarket chain announced that Wegmans will serve as the new anchor tenant at the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon in the South Hills.

"For decades, the Galleria has been part of the fabric of the South Hills community," said Jeff Edelstein, president of Roadside Development. "Bringing Wegmans to the former Kaufmann's site creates an opportunity to build on that history and give residents another reason to make the Galleria part of their everyday lives. We're focused on positioning the property for long-term success while honoring the role it has played in the community."

Roadside Development and Wegmans said that they expect the renovations on the now-former Kaufmann's building will begin in 2028, and other retailers will remain open during the construction.

This is the second planned Wegmans location in the Pittsburgh area. Construction is underway in Cranberry Township near the Penguins' practice facility, the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

That location is expected to open in 2027.

"As we make progress on our first store in the Pittsburgh market in Cranberry Township, we're thrilled to take another exciting step in the region with the purchase of the Galleria Mall property in Mt. Lebanon," said Dan Aken, Wegmans Vice President of Real Estate and Store Planning. "We recognize the significance this property holds for the community and see a tremendous opportunity to give it new life."

The new Wegmans location will feature all of the departments, including produce, seafood, meat, a bakery and deli, as well as alcohol sales.

Additional details about the Galleria location will be announced as the process continues.