Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold in Beaver County

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Beaver County won $2 million in Tuesday's drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn: 11-12-21-29-49. It didn't match the yellow Mega Ball 3. The winner got the Megaplier, doubling the ticket's worth to $2 million.

The Midland Beer Distributor on Midland Avenue will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 18,500 other Pennsylvania Lottery tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The lottery says it doesn't know who the winners are until they claim their prizes and validate their tickets.

It's the latest big winner for the Pittsburgh area. Lottery tickets worth $5 million and $3.2 million were sold last month. Another scratch-off worth $1 million was also recently sold in Pittsburgh, the lottery announced on Tuesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled to an estimated value of $43 million for the next drawing on Friday. The game is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.602 billion, with the single winning ticket sold in Florida.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.