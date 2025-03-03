Another medical marijuana dispensary could be coming to Ross Township's McKnight Road

Another medical marijuana dispensary could be coming to McKnight Road, but not without controversy.

The proposed marijuana dispensary would take the place of G&G Fitness Equipment right along McKnight Road. Ross Township is set to vote on that new business this evening.

The vote was delayed last month after questions were raised about the Whole Plants LLC dispensary's compliance with township regulations.

The owner of the neighboring Laser Storm laser tag facility was among those who wanted more information.

"I found out about the dispensary going in two days before they were going to vote on it, so I did a little homework and found out the state doesn't allow them near schools or day care centers and the township didn't want them near residential areas, parks or churches," said John Mator, the operations director of Laser Storm.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro is the applicant for the dispensary. He was asked to present additional evidence proving the business meets all zoning and regulatory requirements. Those opposing were also asked to bring supporting evidence.

"We have to be impartial because we simply have to look at the evidence that he's bringing for the opening of this or permission to operate this facility," said Daniel L. DeMarco, the president of the Ross Township board of supervisors.

Mator says he's occupied the spot for 29 years, and being an attraction for church groups, families and field trips, he thought his business could be jeopardized by a dispensary. But now his stance has changed.

"At first, I thought it may be detrimental to my business. I don't think that's the case," Mator said.

"It doesn't seem to be much of an impact of these dispensaries near businesses, so I don't feel it's going to impact my business. I would just like it to have a good appearance. Some can look very closed; they have papered windows that makes the business look closed. I'd like something more aesthetically pleasing," Mator added.