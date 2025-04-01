Watch CBS News
CVS offering measles vaccines to Pennsylvania residents

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
CVS Health is offering measles vaccines to people who live in Pennsylvania after two cases of the disease have been confirmed within the state.

CVS says the vaccine doses will be available to people ages 18 and older at CVS Pharmacy locations and to children ages 4 to 6who need a second vaccine dose at CVS MinuteClinics. 

Two measles cases were recently reported in western Pennsylvania out of Erie County. 

What are the symptoms of measles?

According to the CDC, common measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, watery and red eyes, and a rash. 

Measles symptoms often appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus, which the CDC says is highly contagious and is spread through the air via coughing or sneezing. 

How do you know if you need a measles vaccine?

If you were born before 1957, you are considered immune. If you were born after 1957, experts recommend you get at least one MMR shot if you've never had the measles or been vaccinated for the disease. The health department says most people born after 1989 probably got two doses, which is 97% effective. 

Here's where you could be at risk: If you are an adult born between 1963 and 1967, some children were given an inactivated measles vaccine, which is less effective than a live vaccine. If you are not sure, you should get another dose.

Health care workers, university students and international travelers must have two doses to be considered fully vaccinated. All suspected and confirmed cases are reported to the county health department. It said it would make sure anyone sick with the disease stays home until they are no longer infectious. 

