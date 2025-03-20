Horse racing accident at The Meadows leaves driver in critical condition
A serious accident during a horse race at The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington County has left a driver in critical condition.
27-year-old Hunter Myers was driving in the race on Wednesday when an accident involving six horses took place, according to longtime track announcer Roger Huston.
Huston says that Myers was was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter following the accident.
"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Huston said.
According to WJPA, Myers is in critical condition and family members say he's being treated for a brain injury.
Following the accident, the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association announced that racing has been cancelled for the rest of the week.
A video profiling Myers shared on social media earlier this year referred to him as "one of the top harness racing drivers at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows."
KDKA has reached out to The Meadows for comment about the incident but haven't heard back.