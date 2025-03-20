Horse racing accident at The Meadows leaves driver in critical condition

A serious accident during a horse race at The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington County has left a driver in critical condition.

27-year-old Hunter Myers was driving in the race on Wednesday when an accident involving six horses took place, according to longtime track announcer Roger Huston.

This afternoon at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows the 12th and 13th races were cancelled after an accident in the 11th... Posted by Roger Huston on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Huston says that Myers was was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter following the accident.

"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Huston said.

According to WJPA, Myers is in critical condition and family members say he's being treated for a brain injury.

Following the accident, the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association announced that racing has been cancelled for the rest of the week.

Out of respect to the Meadows Racing Community the Meadows has cancelled racing for the remainder of the week. Continued prayers for Hunter Myers and his family 🙏🏼 Posted by Meadows Standardbred Owners Association on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

A video profiling Myers shared on social media earlier this year referred to him as "one of the top harness racing drivers at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows."

KDKA has reached out to The Meadows for comment about the incident but haven't heard back.