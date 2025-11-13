McKeesport man charged in 2024 killing of ride share driver

A man from McKeesport who is already in jail and charged in connection with two different homicide cases has now been charged with killing a ride share driver last spring.

Allegheny County Police said that Daemond Artemus was charged with shooting and killing Brandon Dean on May 2, 2024.

At the time, police said that Dean was operating as a ride share driver when he picked up four passengers along Palmgreen Street in McKeesport and was shot and killed a short time later.

Daemond Artemus has been charged with the killing of a ride share driver in May 2024. Artemus was already being held in the Allegheny County Jail in connection with two other homicide cases in the area. Allegheny County Jail

Police said that detectives recovered evidence, including DNA to link Artemus to the shooting.

Artemus is now facing criminal homicide, conspiracy, and firearms charges. He is already being held in the Allegheny County Jail in connection with two other homicide cases.

Daemond Artemus charged in two previous homicide cases

Last year, Artemus was arrested and charged with homicide after police said he shot and killed 22-year-old Dylan Saula in the back of the head along Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport in September.

A man was shot and killed along Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport in September 2024. KDKA

Over two months later, police said Artemus was charged in another homicide case, this time out of Duquesne.

Police said that Artemus, while in the Allegheny County Jail, conspired with another man to plot a December 2024 shooting along Orchard Avenue that left 23-year-old Niejah Hill dead and another man injured.

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting along Orchard Avenue in Duquesne in December 2024. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Allegheny County Police uncovered phone calls on the jail inmate phone system between the two suspects.