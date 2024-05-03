Watch CBS News
Man found shot and killed inside of a car in McKeesport

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - One person is dead and police are investigating after a late-night shooting. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night, they were alerted to a shooting in the 2900 block of Palmgreen Avenue. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle had been shot. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for more information. 

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 7:01 AM EDT

