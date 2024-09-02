Man found shot to death in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was found shot to death in the road in McKeesport on Monday morning.

Allegheny County police said first responders found the man on Lysle Boulevard after a 911 call came in shortly before 11 a.m. about a person down.

Police said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released yet.

Investigators didn't release any details about possible suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.