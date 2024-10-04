Watch CBS News
Woman killed, man injured in overnight Duquesne shooting

By Mike Darnay

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman was killed and another man was injured in an overnight shooting in Duquesne. 

The shooting happened inside a home along Orchard Park Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. 

kdka-duquesne-orchard-park-avenue-shooting.png
Police are investigating a shooting along Orchard Park Avenue in Duquesne.  KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say a woman was found shot multiple times inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity hasn't been released.

A man was also shot. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. 

Police say the early investigation appears to show that someone entered the home and shot both people. 

Detectives are still working to identify and locate a suspect. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

