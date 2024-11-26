Fire in McKeesport leaves building a total loss

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators are piecing together how a building in McKeesport caught fire Tuesday morning. Crews were at the scene within a few minutes to start fighting the flames.

From the outside, scorched brick shows where flames came shooting out of the windows. The McKeesport fire chief called the building at the corner of Versailles Avenue and Craig Street a total loss.

According to fire crews, the flames shot out around 6:45 Tuesday morning. Neighbors woke up to the sirens outside their door.

"I heard the sirens and the lights, I seen the lights. That's what woke me up," witness Darlene Milslage said.

Firefighters were just about to do a shift change so they were able to get to the blaze in just a matter of minutes. They did a sweep of the building and found that no one was inside.

Someone reportedly lived on the second floor but the tattoo business on the first floor was vacant and has no current occupant. In all, it took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

"Our deputy chief was on the road immediately. He was on scene in about three minutes. Our engine, which is just over the hill in Renzie Park, was on the scene in about three minutes as well," McKeesport Fire Chief Jeffrey Tomovcsik said.

Witnesses say this quick action by the fire crews prevented what could have been much worse. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

"You don't want to see a disaster in progress. The only thing I was hoping was that no one was in there. I mean, it was coming out smoking," witness Matthew Thomason said.

Firefighters would not speculate as to what started the fire. Throughout the day, the fire marshal's office was at the scene. McKeesport police were also at the scene. They were following up with witness statements.

"If it weren't for them, we would be in trouble with the gas lines and all of that. They went to work and prevented what could have been a big disaster," Thomason said of the quick response by firefighters.