McKeesport father accused of shaking infant son arrested on homicide charge

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A McKeesport father who police said shook his infant son was charged with homicide.

Michael Barber turned himself in on the new charges Wednesday morning, police said. He was already charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person after the 5-month-old boy was found unresponsive on Aug. 31.

The boy died on Sept. 4 and on Tuesday, the medical examiner ruled Michael Barber Jr. died from abusive head trauma and called his death a homicide.

Doctors said they found the infant suffered subdural hemorrhaging, arachnoid hemorrhaging and cerebral edema. Police said Barber got mad at his son for crying and when he wouldn't stop, he shook him.

Officers interviewed Barber, who first told them he was holding the baby boy and tripped. They both fell, with the child's head hitting the floor.

Investigators learned from a doctor that his story didn't add up. According to the doctor, the baby's injuries were consistent with having been shaken. Detectives told this to Barber, who then allegedly admitted to shaking his son.

Barber is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on the new charges.