Missing funds within McKeesport Area School District under investigation

An investigation into missing funds within the McKeesport Area School District is underway.

School solicitor Gary Matta confirmed to KDKA-TV on Friday that "funds were not deposited appropriately."

"We're making certain that we have everything in line," Matta said. "We think it's under control at this point."

Matta said two employees are being investigated and interviews with them will be conducted in the coming days.

Matta did not say how much money was in question or what department within the district the money was missing from.

"We're reviewing everything to see who was all involved," Matta said.

Residents call for more transparency

Those connected to the district told KDKA-TV that they want to see more transparency and accountability from school leadership.

"We're a community, you know, taxpayers, our children go to the school district, and we just want to know what's going on. We want to know where the money is going that's being given to the school district," said McKeesport resident Jeffrey Anderson.

He said many people found out about the missing funds from social media posts circulating online.

"I think that's what everyone's upset about, the concern there. We want to know what's going on," Anderson said.

"It's troubling because this keeps happening with the school district here," Anderson added.

Investigation ends tumultuous school year

This investigation is ending the school year at McKeesport, while the sudden resignation of Superintendent Tia Wanzo kicked off the beginning of the year.

A month later, the chief of police at the McKeesport Area School District, Brenda Sawyer, was placed on administrative leave after allegedly stealing money from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Narcotics Division in Westmoreland County and the NAACP McKeesport branch.

Following that investigation, a McKeesport band booster volunteer was under investigation after allegations were made in relation to the booster funds.

"All we ask for is transparency," Anderson said. "Everybody's concerned. They want to know what's actually going on. Put a statement out there for the community to put us at ease. Let us know what's going on."

KDKA-TV reached out to the district's new superintendent, Donald MacFann, who was hired in January, to learn more about the investigation into the missing funds. KDKA-TV didn't hear back by airtime.