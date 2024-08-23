Superintendent of McKeesport Area School District resigns

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — The McKeesport Area School District is starting the 2024 school year with big changes to its administration.

On Thursday, the district announced Superintendent Tia Wanzo resigned. The move has left many asking why and what happens next.

"Dr. Wanzo has requested a leave of absence from the district effective Aug. 14, 2024 until Nov. 13, 2024," a statement from Wanzo said on Thursday. "At which time, Dr. Wanzo will resign as superintendent of the Mckeesport schools."

At one point during the meeting, Wanzo's father spoke up, wanting those in attendance to know his daughter is not a criminal.

"Any idea on why he would be saying that?" KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish asked Gary Matta, the district's solicitor.

"I have no idea. You would have to speak to Mr. Grayson in regards to that. But I wouldn't have any opinions on his comments from yesterday evening. Sure, it was emotional for him," Matta siad.

Wanzo's resignation comes eight months after a district security guard was charged with corruption of minors after police said the 24-year-old met a 17-year-old student for sex over a dozen times.

KDKA-TV asked the solicitor if that investigation could be connected in any way.

"I can't confirm or deny any of the reasons for her resignation," Matta said. "I don't give opinions or comment on personnel matters."

KDKA-TV obtained Wanzo's separation agreement, which states she is taking a medical leave from Aug. 14 to Nov. 13 prior her resignation.

During that leave of absence, Wanzo will receive health benefits. In addition, she will receive a one-year salary of $173,250.

"I think that the superintendent has decided to move on with her career," Matta said. "And those reasons, she would have to inform you of the reasons that she decided to terminate her employment with the district."

Wanzo has her own attorney. KDKA-TV reached out for comment on Friday but did not hear back.

"I'm very upset because Dr Wanzo has been an asset to the community," said Carlita Lester, who has three children in the district.

She says their experience and relationship with Wanzo have been nothing but positive.

"My children know her personally," Lester said. "She comes to the school buildings, they hug her."