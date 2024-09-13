McKeesport Area school board votes to hire acting police chief

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- The McKeesport Area School District's board has voted to hire a new acting police chief.

During a board meeting on Thursday night, Raymond Andrekanic was hired to be the district's acting chief and will be paid a prorated salary of $85,000 per year.

"I've been in the community all my life," Andrekanic said. "I spent 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police and the last seven years with the Gateway School District. I'm hoping we'll bring the community together and we'll make this a very safe school district."

The district's current police chief, Brenda Sawyer, was arrested and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars to fuel a gambling addiction.

Sawyer, who was the regional director for the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics, is charged with stealing from that agency to use the money at local casinos.

Police say she took almost $125,000 in drug money over the past five years.

Sawyer was also the president of McKeesport's NAACP branch and is accused of stealing $50,000 from that organization, as well.