Pittsburgh-area man accused of standing on side of road half-naked, trying to expose himself to drivers

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested after McKees Rocks police said he stood on the side of the road naked from the waist down and tried to expose himself to passing drivers.

Police said their investigation began after a citizen posted photos to social media of a half-naked man standing near the road.

Investigators said they identified the man as McKees Rocks resident William Unrue. They said he was standing in the area of Island Avenue near Churchill Street without pants in an attempt to expose himself to passing motorists.

Unrue has been arrested in the past for similar behavior, police said.

He was arrested, arraigned and released with non-monetary bail. Court paperwork shows he was charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.