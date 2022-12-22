Mayor Ed Gainey's report finds dozens of Pittsburgh's bridges in need of immediate work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than two dozen of Pittsburgh's bridges have issues that need to be addressed immediately.

That's according to a report commissioned by Mayor Ed Gainey.

The report found that 27 bridges need to see some type of work done immediately and another 69 bridges have issues that need to be addressed within six months.

The mayor said the city is already working to address the problems it uncovered, with much of the work on several bridges already done.

Gainey called for a review of the city's bridges following the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

You can read the full report at this link.