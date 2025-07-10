Matt Dumba traded to Pittsburgh Penguins from Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have traded defenseman Matt Dumba to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Stars traded Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick in exchange for Penguins defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok, the teams announced on Thursday. The trade brings an experienced defenseman to the Penguins, while the Stars get an injection of youth on their back line and clear some cap space.

Who is Matt Dumba?

The 30-year-old Dumba tallied one goal and nine assists in 63 games with the Stars last season. He is signed through the 2025-26 season with a cap hit of $3.75 million.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman has been in the NHL for 12 seasons, spending time with the Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes and Stars.

In 737 career regular-season games, he has tallied 84 goals and 174 assists.

Who is Vladislav Kolyachonok?

Kolyachonok has been in the league since the 2021-22 season after he was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the second round of the 2019 draft.

He has played sparingly, though he appeared in 35 games last season between stints with the Penguins and Utah Hockey Club. He had two goals and five assists last year.

Penguins continue to acquire draft assets

The Penguins now have 10 picks in the 2028 draft. The team is stocking up on draft capital, having 29 selections over the next three drafts.

Earlier this month, the Penguins traded goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to the San Jose Sharks for a 2028 third-round draft pick