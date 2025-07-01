Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic traded to Sharks

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round draft pick, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Penguins acquired a 2028 third-round draft pick for Nedeljkovic, who has spent the last two seasons with Pittsburgh and now joins a San Jose team in need of goaltender depth.

Last season, Nedeljkovic appeared in 38 games for the Penguins. He started 35 games, notching a 14-15-5 record. He had a 3.12 goals-against average and had a .894 save percentage.

Nedeljkovic started 33 games during the 2023-24 season with a .902 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average.

Nedeljkovic, 29, has one year left on his contract. He is set to make $2.5 million for the 2025-26 season.

The left-handed goalie was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He spent four seasons in Carolina, appearing in 29 games before moving on to the Detroit Red Wings for two seasons.

The Parma, Ohio, native has a 74-60-27 record, a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 179 career NHL games.