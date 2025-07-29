Massive fire breaks out overnight in Midland Borough
A massive fire broke out overnight in Midland Borough.
The fire broke out along Midland Avenue around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers said.
Hours later, flames were still ripping through the building.
Dispatchers said that three people were initially trapped inside the building but were able to be rescued by firefighters.
KDKA's news crew at the scene could see that part of the roof appeared to have collapsed due to the fire.
It's unclear what sparked the flames at this time.