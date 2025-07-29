Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire breaks out overnight in Midland Borough

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A massive fire broke out overnight in Midland Borough.

The fire broke out along Midland Avenue around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers said.

Hours later, flames were still ripping through the building.

img-6474.jpg
A massive fire broke out overnight along Midland Avenue in Midland Borough, Beaver County. Dispatchers said three people were trapped inside the building in initial reports but were safely rescued by firefighters. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers said that three people were initially trapped inside the building but were able to be rescued by firefighters.

KDKA's news crew at the scene could see that part of the roof appeared to have collapsed due to the fire.

It's unclear what sparked the flames at this time. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue