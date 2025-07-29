Massive fire breaks out overnight in Midland Borough

A massive fire broke out overnight in Midland Borough.

The fire broke out along Midland Avenue around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers said.

Hours later, flames were still ripping through the building.

A massive fire broke out overnight along Midland Avenue in Midland Borough, Beaver County. Dispatchers said three people were trapped inside the building in initial reports but were safely rescued by firefighters. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers said that three people were initially trapped inside the building but were able to be rescued by firefighters.

KDKA's news crew at the scene could see that part of the roof appeared to have collapsed due to the fire.

It's unclear what sparked the flames at this time.