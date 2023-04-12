Marriott to pay $225K for failing to disclose 'hidden' resort fees after settlement with Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The hotel chain Marriott has to pay Pennsylvania $225,000 for failing to comply with a settlement by informing consumers of "hidden" resort fees, the state attorney general announced on Wednesday.

Attorney General Michelle Henry said a court order requires Marriott to comply by May 15 with the settlement from 2021 after multiple extensions and the failure to meet a deadline in February.

The original settlement agreement required Marriott to clearly list any mandatory fees at all steps during the booking process. The attorney general's office accused Marriott of practicing "drip pricing" where fees aren't listed in the total price until a consumer is in the final steps or checking in.

Marriott is required to be fully transparent about mandatory fees, including resort fees, for consumers booking hotels, the attorney general's office said. It will also pay $225,000 for failing to bring its disclosures into compliance.

"What we asked of Marriott, and what the settlement demands, is simple: be up front with consumers and do not hide fees for hotel stays," Henry said in a news release. "I am thankful that Marriott has agreed to comply with the terms of settlement agreement without the need for litigation."