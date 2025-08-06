Mark Cuban and Giant Eagle to announce prescription drug program partnership

Giant Eagle and Mark Cuban will be announcing a partnership today between the company and the Mt. Lebanon native's prescription drug savings program.

Cuban's latest business venture focuses on slashing drug prices through his Cost Plus Drugs company and this afternoon, the Mt. Lebanon native will join Giant Eagle CEO Bill Artman to announce the new partnership.

Giant Eagle says the partnership will extend the reach of the Cost Plus Drugs program to customers across the footprint of the regional grocery chain, which currently spans five states.

The Cost Plus Drugs program currently works with a number of independent pharmacy chains in the Pittsburgh area, but the partnership with Giant Eagle represents the company's first major expansion into the region.

The arrangement comes after Giant Eagle recently took on thousands of new customers from Rite Aid locations that closed their doors.

The Cost Plus Drugs program says it helps save people money by cutting out the need to use pharmacy benefit managers and negotiate prescription prices directly with drug manufacturers.

Under the new partnership, Giant Eagle joins a host of other supermarket chains like Kroger and Albertsons that work with the Cost Plus Drugs program.

An online tool allows you to locate the nearest pharmacy that accepts the Team Cuban Card.