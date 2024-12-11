Mariah Carey holiday concert at PPG Paints Arena canceled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mariah Carey's holiday concert at PPG Paints Arena was unexpectedly canceled on Wednesday afternoon, hours before the show's scheduled start time.

A brief statement on the venue's website reads, "Tonight's show with Mariah Carey has been cancelled. Fans will receive an email with refund options. If you do not receive an email, please contact your point of purchase."

The show was expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Carey's next scheduled concert is Friday, Dec. 13, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.