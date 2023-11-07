Watch CBS News
March of Dimes' Signature Chefs Event raises money for research and support

By Kristine Sorensen, Meghan Schiller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of people enjoyed delicious food and raised more than $340,000 for the March of Dimes at the Signature Chefs Event on Monday night.

KDKA's own Kristine Sorensen and Meghan Schiller emceed the fundraiser at the Westin Convention Center Hotel.

82da2db09634bef5e6a34bb0802a7094.jpg
Archie Carpenter

Chefs from more than a dozen local restaurants shared their special meals and a live auction helped raise thousands of dollars.

Among other things, the money goes towards helping all babies have a healthy start to life, funding research into prematurity, and support medical workers and families in the NICU. 

