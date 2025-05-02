Marc-Andre Fleury's 21-year NHL career comes to an end with Minnesota's playoff loss to Vegas

Marc-Andre Fleury's NHL career that spanned more than two decades where he set numerous records, has come to a close.

Fleury, who spent the last three seasons and change with the Minnesota Wild, ends his career with the second most wins among goalies in the history of the National Hockey League.

Fleury saw his final action for the Wild in Game 5 of their playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights when starting goaltender Filip Gustavsson was unable to finish the contest as he was battling illness.

This season was a retirement tour of sorts for the 40-year-old Quebec native who burst into the league as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2003 NHL Draft, selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

CHICAGO - OCTOBER 30: Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks October 30, 2003 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. / Getty Images

Fleury spent the first 13 years of his career in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cup titles, before being selected in the 2017 Expansion Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.

As a member of the Golden Knights, Fleury helped lead Vegas to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, the team's inaugural season in the NHL.

Three years later, Fleury was awarded the Vezina Trophy in 2021, given annually to the NHL's best goaltender.

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights takes a break during a stop in play in the first period of a game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on December 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During the ensuing offseason Fleury was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks and dealt to Minnesota later in the season, where he would spend the rest of his NHL career.

Ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Fleury announced he would be retiring and was often celebrated at each NHL arena he visited during his final season.

When he faced the Penguins in October for his final game in Pittsburgh, it was a special night as fans packed PPG Paints Arena to celebrate his career.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Kris Letang #58, Sidney Crosby #87, Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Minnesota Wild and Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins pose for a photo prior to the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 29, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

In total, Fleury won 575 games, trailing only Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur on the NHL's all-time wins list.