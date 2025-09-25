Map shows leaves are already starting to change across western Pennsylvania

The dry summer is going to have a big impact on the autumn colors in Penn's Woods. In the first fall foliage report of the season, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says vivid colors will arrive earlier than usual, but the season will be short.

According to the DCNR's fall foliage map, the leaves around the Pittsburgh area are just starting to change, not yet approaching peak color.

Pennsylvania fall foliage report week 1 (Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

"Cool nights during late August and early September jumpstarted noticeable color changes throughout Penn's Woods. The long period of dry weather that accompanied the late summer cooldown has accelerated the transition to fall color across the Commonwealth. Fall foliage viewers should expect vivid colors that arrive sooner, but a shorter season overall," the DCNR says in its report.

How are the leaves changing across the Pittsburgh area?

This week's rain ended a 15-day dry spell, and the impact can be seen on the trees across the area. Tree species that are less tolerant of drought, like maple, birch, black cherry and yellow poplar, are changing color quickly and dropping their leaves, the DCNR says. Oaks have been less impacted by the drought and remain green.

Best places around Pittsburgh for fall foliage right now

Foresters in Forbes State Forest, which covers the Laurel Highlands, say fall foliage there is about a week ahead of schedule. Visitors are encouraged to check out Mt. Davis, the state's highest point, sooner rather than later, because it will be the first to show peak color. Jones Mill Run is showing its best fall color now, making for a beautiful drive into Laurel Hill State Park.

In Clear Creek State Forest, which includes Armstrong, Beaver and Butler counties, forestry staff is reporting a chaotic beginning to fall, saying the abnormally dry conditions have encouraged "erratic" leaf change and caused some trees to drop their leaves already. But Jefferson County has some colorful red maples and yellowing birches right now.

🍂🍁This Fall is going to be weird... This tree is more than half empty, and it does not normally drop leaves until late... Posted by Ray Petelin Weather on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

In Gallitzin State Forest, which covers Blair, Cambria and Indiana counties, foresters said fall color arrived two to three weeks earlier than usual because of the dry conditions. Leaf peepers are encouraged to check out scenic overlooks on Stevenson Farm Road, Clark Run Trail, Skyline Drive or County Line Trail.