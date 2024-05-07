Pittsburgh-area gunman caught on video taking aim at priest charged with homicide in separate case

Pennsylvania pastor "blessed" to be alive after man tries to shoot him during sermon

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- The man accused of trying to shoot a pastor at a Pennsylvania church has been charged with homicide after another person was found shot to death at his home.

Twenty-six-year-old Bernard Polite of Braddock was charged with homicide on Tuesday, according to court documents. Allegheny County police said officers found 56-year-old Derek Polite shot to death inside a home along Stokes Avenue in North Braddock.

Police said Bernard Polite lived at the home, which is just down the street from Jesus' Dwelling Place Church, where earlier Sunday, Polite allegedly tried to shoot a pastor in the middle of the sermon. Bernard Polite was already charged with attempted homicide in connection with that incident.

The moment Polite took aim at the pastor was caught on video. The video shows Polite walk up and take aim at the pastor. Police said the gun failed to discharge. A deacon then jumped up and tackled Polite.

Allegheny County police are expected to hold a press conference around 5 p.m. about Derek Polite's death.