Man wanted since 2021 arrested in Wilmerding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After almost two years on the run, a man wanted on a bench warrant and accused of luring and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been arrested, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Cameron Salmon, 21, has been wanted since August 2021 when his bond was revoked on a case involving a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Since then, police said Salmon was charged with an assault in Duquesne and a sexual assault in Swissvale.

In the sexual assault case, Allegheny County police said Salmon used the internet to lure a 14-year-old girl to the basement of a home in Swisvale and she told police Salmon assaulted her in front of her 13-year-old friend.

Over the past 48 hours, the sheriff's office said detectives got information that Salmon was at a home on Morningside Avenue in Wilmerding.

When detectives arrived Monday morning, they said Salmon tried to leave out the second-floor window but was stopped by a K-9. He went back inside and spent about 15 minutes talking with detectives before he surrendered.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.