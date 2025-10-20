Man wanted after baseball bat attack at Westmoreland County GetGo

Police are looking for a man accused of beating two people with a baseball bat at a GetGo in Westmoreland County last week.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to the GetGo on Route 22 in Salem Township on Thursday for a reported assault. When they got there, troopers said they found two people on the ground near the gas pumps with injuries.

One of the victims told police that their ex-boyfriend Reno Roberts confronted them at the gas station and punched them before grabbing a baseball bat and hitting them with it. The victims believe Roberts assaulted them because of their new relationship, police said.

Roberts ran from the scene before first responders arrived, and police said they haven't been able to find him. There's an active warrant out for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.

The victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police didn't release any details about their conditions.

Anyone with information about Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call state police at the Kiski barracks at 724-697-5780.