Man accused of trying to kidnap jogger in Ligonier Township found guilty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township earlier this year has been found guilty on all charges.

In a release on Wednesday, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Frank Springer was convicted of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats. Springer will be sentenced in the next 90 days.

In January, police said Springer tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier on the morning of Jan. 8 She told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle.

The woman told police Bolivar walked toward her with a gun and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Bolivar threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car.

The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Bolivar fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Bolivar ran.

"The bravery, strength, and willpower this young woman showed to not only fight off her attacker, but to testify in court speaks volumes to her character," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release. "We are incredibly pleased with the jury's verdict, and we hope this conviction brings some peace and closure to the victim so that she can continue to succeed in her life."