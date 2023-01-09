Police: Woman in Ligonier Township fought off kidnapper while jogging

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a young woman fought off a potential kidnapping while she was jogging in Ligonier Township over the weekend.

According to police, the woman's terrifying ordeal started with a Sunday jog on Route 381 in Westmoreland County.

"Our officers received a pretty alarming 911 call of a young girl who was on that run and approached and attacked by a man," police said.

The victim, whose age and name are not being released, was confronted by a man in his 50s or 60s with a scruffy, white beard, police said.

"He gets out of his car and approaches this young girl and ultimately there was a firearm that was used during this event," police said.

"The situation she was handed, she handled it unbelievably for her age, and how she fought back," police added.

As the victim struggled to keep from being abducted, a passing driver stopped to help the woman, police said.

"It's greatly appreciated what they did, and without them, we may not be where we are today," police said.

Officials say the would-be abductor fired shots and then took off from the scene. No one was hit. As for the suspect's car, police say he drove north on Route 381 toward Route 30 in an older model blue sedan with chipping paint.

Police added that they do not know if the attempted abduction was planned.

If you know anything about this, the police want to hear from you. As for the victim, police say she's shaken up quite a bit but she's going to be OK.