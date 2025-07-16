Pennsylvania man called for beheading of Florida hospital CEO with guillotine, officials say

A man from Oakmont, Pennsylvania, is accused of threatening and harassing the CEO of Tampa General Hospital in Florida.

In a news release on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said 63-year-old Lawrence Brunn was charged with cyber harassment in connection with the CEO, identified as "J.C."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Brunn has been harassing the CEO of Tampa General Hospital "at least as far back" as 2023. The news release said his online harassment escalated in frequency and intensity over the last two years, including Brunn calling for the execution of the CEO and his beheading with a guillotine.

One post said the CEO "should have his head chopped off" and he "should be scared…of we the people," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The Pennsylvania man is also accused of sending mail to the CEO's residence, his neighbors' homes and the Tampa General Hospital board of trustees.

According to the court filing, the CEO feared for his life and the lives of his family members. Since the threats, the CEO has employed a full-time security detail to monitor his home and his travels, the federal complaint said.

Officials said Brunn previously worked with the CEO at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida, and he was fired in 2014 after he falsely accused the hospital's chief financial officer of embezzling funds. After his firing, authorities said he harassed Jupiter Medical Center, leading to a lawsuit.

If convicted of cyber harassment, authorities said the Pennsylvania man faces up to five years in prison. The FBI investigated the case, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Oakmont is about 15 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.