Preliminary hearing postponed for man accused of stealing Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The preliminary hearing was postponed for the man accused of stealing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's SUV.

Sixty-year-old Christopher Carter of Murrysville was supposed to appear in court on Monday, but his preliminary hearing was pushed back because he doesn't have a lawyer yet.

According to court records, Pickett was doing advertising at Bowser Chevrolet of Monroeville last month when a man hopped in his car and sped off.

Court records said Monroeville police responded to the dealership on Route 286 just after 4 p.m. for a stolen 2023 navy Hyundai Genesis.

The criminal complaint said a witness saw a man walking around the showroom for a while before stealing the vehicle and heading east toward Plum. Police said surveillance video showed the suspect arrived at the dealership in his personal vehicle. By looking up the registration, police identified Carter as the suspect.

Pickett's playbook was in the vehicle at the time of the theft, but it was returned, along with the SUV.

Carter is charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles. He was due to appear in court last Monday but didn't appear.