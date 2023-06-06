Man accused of stealing Kenny Pickett's SUV in jail after failing to appear for hearing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man accused of stealing Kenny Pickett's SUV last month is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to show up for his hearing on Monday.

60-year-old Christopher Carter was due in court on Monday after police say he stole Kenny Pickett's Hyundai Genesis from a Monroeville car dealership last month.

The Steelers' quarterback's playbook was in the vehicle at the time of the theft, but it has since been returned, along with the SUV.

According to court records, Pickett was doing some advertising at Bowser Chevrolet of Monroeville on Wednesday when a man hopped in his car and sped off.

After being released on his own recognizance, Carter failed to show up for his scheduled day in court.

Now, he's being held in the Allegheny County Jail due to that failure to appear.

A judge altered Carter's bail, placing him on $5,000 monetary bond. He was unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for next week.